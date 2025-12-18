Report: US Donors Fund Europe-Wide Lobbying Network to Advance “Israel” Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

The Intercept reported on Monday that US-based donors have funneled millions of dollars into a Europe-wide lobbying network aimed at advancing “Israel’s” political, military, and economic interests, exporting strategies long associated with the American "Israel" Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) into European institutions.

At the center of the investigation is the European Leadership Network (ELNET), a pro-“Israel” advocacy group that organizes trips to “Israel” for European lawmakers, hosts policy events inside European parliaments, and lobbies on foreign and security policy.

ELNET leaders have openly described the organization as the “AIPAC of Europe,” a claim reinforced by personnel links to AIPAC, the “Israeli” state, and the “Israeli” military establishment.

According to analysis cited by The Intercept, more than 100 US foundations, nonprofits, trusts, and charitable entities have transferred at least $11 million to ELNET’s US-based nonprofit arm, Friends of ELNET, since 2022.

Funding reportedly surged after October 7 and during “Israel’s” ongoing war on Gaza, with ELNET recording unprecedented fundraising levels.

The report places this lobbying campaign within a European context where official policy has remained largely aligned with “Israel,” despite growing public outrage over civilian casualties in Gaza.

While EU institutions and member states frequently emphasize humanitarian concerns, the European Commission says EU humanitarian aid to Gaza has exceeded €550 million since 2023, including ongoing air-bridge relief operations.

At the same time, the EU remains “Israel’s” largest trading partner. According to European Commission trade data, EU–“Israel” goods trade reached €42.6 billion in 2024, highlighting the gap between public humanitarian rhetoric and sustained political and economic ties.