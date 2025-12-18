Maduro: US Will Never Turn Venezuela Into A Colony

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said US President Donald Trump’s comments about “reclaiming” Venezuelan land and oil has revealed Washington’s true intentions, insisting the United States can “never” turn Venezuela into its “colony.”

Speaking at a rally in Caracas on Wednesday, Maduro said Trump’s statements had shown the US was pursuing regime change and control over Venezuela’s territory and resources.

“It is simply a warmongering and colonialist pretense, and we have said so many times, and now everyone sees the truth. The truth has been revealed,” he said.

Maduro directly addressed Trump’s claims that Venezuela had taken US oil, land, and other assets, saying Washington’s true objective was rather to install a government in Venezuela that would surrender the country’s sovereignty.

“The aim in Venezuela is a regime change to impose a puppet government that wouldn’t last 47 hours, that would hand over the Constitution, sovereignty, and all the wealth, turning Venezuela into a colony. It will simply never happen,” he said.

Trump had made the comments a day earlier on his Truth Social platform, saying the US military buildup around Venezuela would grow until the country returned “the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us.”

Trump also told reporters separately that the US wanted back “energy rights,” adding, “We’re getting land, oil rights, whatever we had… They took our oil rights.”

Venezuela nationalized its oil sector in the 1970s, curbing US company control, while Donald Trump has since warned of possible US strikes, accused the country of drug trafficking, and announced a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers to and from Venezuela.

In his speech, Maduro urged Colombia to stand with Venezuela against external pressure, calling on “the ordinary people of Colombia, … its social movements, … political forces, … [and] the Colombian military” to unite with Venezuela so that “no one dares touch the sovereignty of our countries.”

Maduro later raised Trump’s remarks in a call with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying they must be rejected as a threat to sovereignty, international law, and peace.