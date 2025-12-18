Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

US Strike in Pacific Kills 4 amid Escalating Military Campaign

US Strike in Pacific Kills 4 amid Escalating Military Campaign
folder_openUnited States access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has carried out another strike in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing four people aboard what Washington claims was a drug-trafficking vessel, according to the US Southern Command.

The strike was conducted on December 17 at the direction of US War Secretary Pete Hegseth and is part of “Operation Southern Spear,” a military campaign launched by the Trump administration under the pretext of combating narcotics trafficking.

In a statement posted on X, the US Southern Command said that Joint Task Force Southern Spear carried out a “lethal kinetic strike” on a boat allegedly operated by what it labeled as a Designated Terrorist Organization, claiming the vessel was traveling along a known narcotics route.

The US military confirmed that four men were killed in the strike and stated that no US forces were harmed.

This brings the number of people killed by US strikes on similar vessels to at least 99, as Washington intensifies its military operations across the region. On Monday alone, the US targeted three other vessels in the eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals.

Critics, lawmakers, and legal experts have denounced the strikes as illegal under international law.

UnitedStates Southern Command

Comments

  1. Related News
US Strike in Pacific Kills 4 amid Escalating Military Campaign

US Strike in Pacific Kills 4 amid Escalating Military Campaign

9 hours ago
Report: US Donors Fund Europe-Wide Lobbying Network to Advance “Israel” Agenda

Report: US Donors Fund Europe-Wide Lobbying Network to Advance “Israel” Agenda

21 hours ago
Trump Expands US Travel Ban to Eight More Countries, Including Syria and Palestine

Trump Expands US Travel Ban to Eight More Countries, Including Syria and Palestine

22 hours ago
Jewish Nuclear Scientist Killed inside Brookline Home

Jewish Nuclear Scientist Killed inside Brookline Home

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 18-12-2025 Hour: 06:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Hezbollah: We strongly condemn, in the harshest terms, the disgraceful crime and heinous act committed by an American individual, consisting of desecrating the Holy Qur’an in a provocative scene steeped in hatred and incitement.