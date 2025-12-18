’Israel’ Greenlights Landmark Gas Deal with Egypt

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has approved what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as the largest natural gas export deal in its history, a multibillion-dollar agreement that will supply gas to Egypt from the "Leviathan" offshore gas field.

Speaking in a televised statement on Wednesday, Netanyahu said the deal, valued at 112 billion "shekels" [$34.67 billion], will see gas exported to Egypt under an agreement signed in August with the US energy company Chevron and its "Israeli" partners.

"I have today approved the largest gas deal in ‘Israel's’ history," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu added that the agreement had been delayed due to unresolved issues, but claimed its approval would "contribute to regional stability" as the "Israeli" occupation continues violating the sovereignties of numerous regional states.

It is worth noting that the United States supports Egypt’s reliance on "Israeli" gas because it strengthens the "Israelis'" position as a regional energy and political power, effectively cementing its role as a strategic client of Washington and the dominant actor in West Asia and North Africa.

"I approved the deal after securing our vital security and other interests, which I will not detail here. This deal greatly strengthens 'Israel's' position as a regional energy power, and it contributes to stability in our region," he said.

Egypt’s declining gas output since 2022 forced it to rely increasingly on "Israeli" imports to stabilize energy supplies, with the "Leviathan" field becoming central to "Israel’s" regional energy exports; however, this dependence carries strategic risks, giving "Tel Aviv" potential political leverage over Cairo.

Egypt’s growing dependence on "Israeli" gas through the "Leviathan" deal addresses its urgent energy shortfalls but comes with significant strategic and political risks.

By relying on a single, external supplier whose interests are closely tied to its own regional ambitions, Cairo gives "Israel" a powerful tool for influence, potentially affecting Egypt’s policy decisions and limiting its negotiating flexibility.

This dependence also exposes Egypt to supply disruptions or price manipulation, undermines its energy security, and weakens its regional credibility by tying its economic stability to a state actively asserting dominance through genocide in the region.

While the deal provides short-term relief, it constrains Egypt’s autonomy, reduces options for diversification, and increases vulnerability to external political pressures.

From the US perspective, by ensuring Cairo depends on "Tel Aviv" for critical energy supplies, the US creates a lever of influence that reinforces "Israeli" dominance in the Middle East, aligns regional energy networks with American interests, and maintains a balance of power favorable to Washington without direct intervention.

According to "Ynet", it is not yet known from the "Israeli" occupation's perspective whether Egypt committed to combating the transfer of military equipment into the Gaza Strip or to taking additional steps related to security coordination with “Israel”.

The report added that “Israel” had raised demands concerning alleged violations of the Egyptian deal with "Israel", particularly regarding the deployment of forces, weapons, and infrastructure in the Sinai Peninsula.

The outlet noted that the deal aligns with US interests, boosting American regional influence, while Chevron stands to earn significant profits and "Israeli"-Egyptian ties are likely to strengthen; initial revenues are expected at half a billion "shekels", rising to 6 billion annually as infrastructure investments like pipeline expansions mature.

Since 2022, declining gas production has forced Cairo to spend billions on liquefied natural gas imports and rely more on “Israeli” gas, boosting the entity’s regional influence.

According to “Ynet”, the gas deal’s approval clears the way for a trilateral summit with Netanyahu, Trump, and Egypt’s el-Sisi, with Cairo making the agreement’s approval a condition for el-Sisi’s attendance.