IRG: Iran’s Intelligence on ‘Israel’ Enabled Precise Strikes in June War

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced that Iran had a “complete intelligence database” on “Israeli” targets during the June aggression, which enabled the Armed Forces to carry out precise retaliatory strikes.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, a spokesman for the IRG, said on Wednesday that whenever the Zionist entity struck a target in the course of the illegal assault of June, Iran answered by hitting a building with the same purpose, noting that not a single missile went astray thanks to Iran’s far‑reaching intelligence.

“During the 12‑day war, Iran’s intelligence database on the Zionist entity was comprehensive, and this information dominance enabled the precise targeting by Iranian missiles,” he added.

Naeini also said that Iran destroyed 47 “Israeli” strategic centers, several science and technology parks, and 2 power plants based on the information obtained from inside the "Israeli"-occupied lands.

“Around 80 percent of Iran’s operations in the 12‑day war relied on intelligence gathered in previous years; otherwise, such successes would not have been achieved.”

The IRG spokesman further added that “Israeli” media warned of Iran’s intelligence penetration and that the entity opened 60 related cases throughout the war.

Citing a post‑war survey in the occupied territories, he said only 13 percent of “Israeli” settlers felt victorious, whereas in Iran the figure was about 80 percent.

“If the US had not come to the aid of the Zionist entity, it would no longer exist today. Just as in the eight years of the [1980s’] Sacred Defense, America once again supported our enemy,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Naeini stressed that the “Israeli”-US aggression significantly fostered unity within Iranian society and markedly increased the popularity of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.