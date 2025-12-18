Another Aggression: Series of ‘Israeli’ Strikes Target Southern, Eastern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression against the Lebanese sovereignty, “Israeli” occupation forces carried out a series of airstrikes on multiple areas across southern Lebanon and the Beqaa on Thursday, marking renewed violations of the ceasefire agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In southern Lebanon, “Israeli” airstrikes hit the Jbour and Rihan highlands, as well as the Litani River basin between the towns of Deir Siryan and Zawtar.

“Israeli” airstrikes also hit the areas of Al-Jarmaq and Al-Mahmoudiyeh.

Furthermore, an “Israeli” drone targeted the town of Taybeh with two missiles. The “Israeli” attack occurred near residential areas and along a highly vital road in Taybeh, raising concerns over the risks posed to civilians and essential infrastructure.

In the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon, the “Israeli” occupation carried out three airstrikes on the Zghrine highlands, on the outskirts of Hermel. Additional strikes targeted the outskirts of Tareya and Bodai.

Commenting on Thursday’s attacks, Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri said the “Israeli” strikes were the occupation’s message to the Paris conference dedicated to supporting the Lebanese army, framing the attacks as a politically motivated escalation, rather than isolated military incidents.

