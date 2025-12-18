Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Pezeshkian Warns: US Talks Aim to Undermine Iran Vs. ’Israel’

6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will not accept “degrading conditions” for negotiations with the United States, warning of attempts to strip components of Iran’s military power and “weaken” the country against the "Israeli" occupation.

During Wednesday’s meeting with prominent Iranian figures and political leaders, Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran would resist any external pressures aimed at undermining the nation’s strength or compromising its strategic capabilities.

“We seek peace, but we do not accept bullying,” he added.

He noted that Iran was engaged in negotiations with the US and ready to reach an agreement, but they disrupted the process and launched the war in mid-June.

“At present, they are setting forth degrading conditions for the continuation of negotiations, which I refuse to accept. We will neither bow to humiliation nor accept a weakened and fragmented Iran,” Pezeshkian emphasized.

He reiterated that Iran does not seek to sow discord and has repeatedly announced that it has no intention to build nuclear bombs, stressing that Iran is ready for any verification activity.

The US has demanded zero uranium enrichment and missile limits in talks with Iran, which Tehran rejects as a sovereignty violation. Previous negotiations stalled after US-“Israeli” strikes, and the European trio’s August 28 “snapback” of UN sanctions has further complicated diplomacy.

 

