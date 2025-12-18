Australia’s Hate Laws Spark Alarm Among Pro-Palestine Groups

By staff, Agencies

Australia's government has unveiled a sweeping expansion of hate-speech and counter-extremism powers, a move Palestinian advocacy groups and civil-rights lawyers say risks conflating legitimate criticism of "Israel's" ongoing war in Gaza with extremism.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese framed the measures as a response to rising antisemitism following last weekend's deadly shooting at a "Hanukkah" event in Bondi, despite growing concern that the debate has sidelined the context of "Israel's" actions and Australia's political alignment with "Tel Aviv".

The new framework would widen the government's authority to prosecute religious leaders and community figures accused of promoting violence, introduce a federal register of organizations deemed to engage in hate speech, and impose harsher penalties for online threats.

In addition, the home affairs minister would gain sweeping power to cancel or deny visas to people accused of spreading "hate and division", an authority some observers fear could disproportionately target pro-Palestinian voices, particularly those criticizing "Israeli" military policy.

Facing pressure from both mainstream media and conservative lawmakers, Albanese conceded the government had come under fire for its handling of the issue. "Look, of course, more could have always been done. Governments aren't perfect. I'm not perfect," he said, following a meeting of the national security committee.

The opposition seized on his remarks, with Coalition deputy leader Sussan Ley demanding harsher measures, including cutting arts and research funding, reviving citizenship-stripping, and banning visas for Gaza, whose population has endured over two years of siege and bombardment.

Ley also called for parliament to be recalled before Christmas, escalating a political contest in which Palestinian communities fear their rights to protest war crimes and apartheid are becoming collateral damage.

Political pressure grew after former PM John Howard accused Albanese of prioritizing gun control over antisemitism, while Albanese claimed the government "fully supports" Jillian Segal's national plan, though it remains under review.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke defended lowering the legal threshold for prosecuting hate speech, saying some organizations promote division yet previously fell short of legal action. Critics note that ASIO lists both the Muslim group Hizb ut-Tahrir and the white-supremacist National Socialist Network together, highlighting enduring political biases.

Authorities say the Bondi shooting, which killed 15 including 10-year-old Matilda, "appears inspired by Islamic State [Daesh] ideology." Albanese condemned it as an attack on both the Jewish community and "the Australian way of life," insisting more must be done to combat such threats.

Ley and Liberal MP Julian Leeser criticized his slow response, while Greens spokesperson David Shoebridge warned that bans and expanded powers risk deepening division and stifling legitimate criticism of state actions.

Meanwhile, the education minister, Jason Clare announced a school antisemitism taskforce led by David Gonski, stressing, "Children aren't born antisemitic… This is something that's taught. This is something that's learned."

Civil-rights and Palestinian groups warn that broadening speech policing in the name of fighting antisemitism risks criminalizing dissent, shielding “Israeli” policy, and chilling criticism of Gaza’s two-year siege.