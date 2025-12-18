Iran Appoints New Air Force, Air Defense Chiefs

By Staff, Agencies

In separate decrees, The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Alireza Elhami and Brigadier General Bahman Behmard as the new commanders of the Iranian Air Defense and Air Force, respectively.

The two new commanders formally took up their posts at a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, attended by Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami and other senior military officials.