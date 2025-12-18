Please Wait...

US Unveils Biggest-Ever Arms Deal with Taiwan

US Unveils Biggest-Ever Arms Deal with Taiwan
By Staff, Agencies

The US Department of War has approved $11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, marking the largest US weapons package ever for the island, following a $330 million deal in November for spare and repair parts for aircraft.

The deal includes eight separate purchases covering 82 HIMARS rocket systems and 420 ATACMS missiles worth over $4 billion, anti-tank missiles, anti-armor missiles, loitering suicide drones, howitzers, military software and parts for other equipment, according to details released by both governments and Taiwan’s defense ministry.

China, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory, has yet to comment on the deal, but has repeatedly condemned Washington’s continued military cooperation with Taiwan.

The island’s defense ministry said purchases should help Taiwan maintain “sufficient self-defense capabilities” as the US continues to assist it in building “strong deterrent power” and leveraging “asymmetric warfare advantages,” which it described as the “foundation for maintaining regional peace and stability.”

The ministry said the package was at the congressional notification stage, when lawmakers can block or modify the sale if they choose.

In a series of separate statements detailing the deal, the Pentagon said the proposed sales would advance US national, economic and security interests by backing Taiwan’s efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain what it called a “credible defensive capability.”

Pushed by the US, the island has been ramping up military purchases in recent years and the latest arms sale announcement is the second under US President Donald Trump since he returned to office.

The US supports the One-China policy, recognizes Taiwan as part of China, yet maintains ties, arms the island, and pledges defense, while China seeks “peaceful reunification” but warns force may follow if Taiwan declares independence.

