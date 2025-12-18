Gunmen Kill 12 in Attack on Mining Site in Central Nigeria

By Staff, Agencies

At least 12 people were killed and several others wounded after gunmen attacked a mining site in Plateau State, central Nigeria, late Tuesday, according to local officials and community leaders.

The attackers struck a mining site in the Barkin Ladi area, opening fire on workers before fleeing the scene. Three people were also abducted during the raid, which local media attributed to armed Fulani militias.

Five injured victims are receiving hospital treatment for gunshot wounds, Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, leader of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), told Reuters.

Plateau State police have confirmed the attack, saying security forces were deployed to the area and investigations are ongoing.

Plateau State has repeatedly witnessed violence linked to criminal gangs and long-running communal tensions.

The latest assault comes amid a broader surge in insecurity across Nigeria, where armed groups have intensified deadly raids on rural communities, schools, and churches, particularly in the northwest and parts of the Middle Belt.

Last month, Nigeria’s federal government declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering the deployment of additional military and police forces and expanded operations in response to escalating mass kidnappings and attacks on civilians.

The UN human rights office says at least 402 people, mostly schoolchildren, have been kidnapped across four north-central states since November 17.

Amnesty International estimates that more than 20,000 schools have been indefinitely closed in seven states due to the abductions.

On Tuesday, the United States announced new visa restrictions on Nigerian nationals, citing persistent attacks by militant groups, including Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates, as part of its security concerns.