10 ’Israeli’ Police Officers Injured in Haredi Riots in Occupied Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media reported on Thursday that 10 “Israeli” police officers were injured during violent riots involving members of the ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) community in occupied al-Quds.

The unrest erupted during a routine parking enforcement operation, when “Israeli” police attempted to arrest several young Haredi men suspected of evading military service.

The move sparked clashes with bystanders that rapidly escalated into riots. According to police and “Israeli” media, rioters hurled stones, overturned a vehicle, vandalized a police car and nearby property, and threw trash bins at officers.

Reinforcements from other police units were dispatched but also came under attack. Occupation police said four individuals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the violence, adding that crowd-control operations were ongoing and warning of legal consequences.

“Israeli” opposition leader Yair Lapid described the clashes as “riots by draft dodgers,” saying they exposed a broader failure of governance and the disintegration of state institutions.

Former “Israeli” security minister Avigdor Lieberman said that “draft evaders are attacking the police in Jerusalem because the government’s leadership is under Haredi control.”

Haredi men have historically been exempt from military service under arrangements dating back to 1948. However, the exemption was never codified in law, and “Israel’s” Supreme Court ruled in June 2024 that, without a legal framework, ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted like others.

Despite the ruling, compliance has remained low. Tens of thousands of conscription orders were issued in 2025, but only a small fraction resulted in enlistment, with enforcement measures leading to hundreds of arrests.

The ultra-Orthodox community now accounts for nearly 14 percent of “Israel’s” population and is growing significantly faster than the general zionist population.