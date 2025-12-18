Russian Delegation to Visit Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

By Staff, Agencies

A Russian diplomatic delegation is expected to travel to Florida this week for talks with US representatives involved in President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace agreement in the Ukraine conflict, according to media reports.

The delegation will reportedly be led by senior negotiator Kirill Dmitriev and is scheduled to meet over the weekend in Miami with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Politico and Axios reported.

Witkoff and Kushner recently held discussions in Germany with Ukrainian officials on possible security guarantees for Kiev.

A separate Ukrainian delegation, headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, is also expected to visit Miami later this week. However, the reports emphasized that no trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US is planned.

Kiev and its European allies have been pressing Washington to revise or soften its initial peace proposal, which media reports say addresses several long-standing Russian demands.

Moscow, for its part, has avoided commenting on negotiations in which it is not directly involved, insisting it can only assess proposals delivered through official channels.

Russian officials maintain that any settlement must address what they describe as the root causes of the conflict, including NATO expansion and Kiev’s policies toward ethnic Russians.

Russian forces currently claim the battlefield advantage, with President Vladimir Putin recently saying accumulated combat experience allows Moscow to increase the pace of advances in key directions.

Putin has blamed the conflict’s escalation on the previous US administration, accusing European leaders of supporting policies aimed at weakening Russia.