Poll Shows Majority of Americans Oppose US Military Action in Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Recent polling indicates that a clear majority of Americans oppose US military intervention in Venezuela, raising questions about public support for President Donald Trump’s increasingly aggressive approach toward Caracas.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted in mid-December, 63% of respondents oppose US military action against Venezuela, while only 25% support it. Additionally, 53% rejected the idea of targeted US strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in international waters.

The findings come as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro through sanctions, naval interdictions, and repeated military threats.

Despite this escalation, public opinion appears firmly against direct intervention, even as Trump continues to refuse ruling out the use of force.

The poll also highlights broader concerns about executive power. Fifty-four percent of respondents said Trump has exceeded his presidential authority.

Opposition is particularly strong among Democrats, with 96% expressing concern, compared to 11% of Republicans.

Similar results were reflected in a recent POLITICO poll showing that more than half of Americans believe Trump wields excessive power.

Criticism has extended to Congress, where lawmakers are demanding greater transparency from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Questions have been raised over a reported “double tap” strike on a drug-smuggling vessel, which legal experts warn could violate international law.

Despite widespread opposition, Trump has maintained a hardline stance, declining to rule out a ground invasion and ordering a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers.

His administration argues the measures are necessary to combat alleged narcoterrorism, framing military pressure as essential to US national security.