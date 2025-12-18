- Home
Hezbollah Condemns Desecration of the Holy Quran, Calls for Global Outcry
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful
Statement issued by Hezbollah regarding the desecration of the Holy Quran by an American:
Hezbollah strongly condemns the heinous crime and despicable act committed by an American, represented by the desecration of the Holy Quran in a provocative scene filled with hatred and incitement. This act constitutes a blatant assault on the holiest sanctities of Muslims and the religious and humanitarian values represented by all divine religions.
The root cause of such audacity lies in the racist culture and hate speech nurtured by political and media currents in the West, which for decades have distorted the image of Islam under the instigation of successive US administrations and Zionist lobbies, serving their divisive, colonial, and destructive agendas.
Hezbollah emphasizes that the US administration’s failure to take any action against those responsible, under the false pretext of freedom of speech, demonstrates that it provides full cover for these dangerous provocative acts. This reflects the inherent malice in the minds of American policymakers, whose objective is to inflame religious hatred and fuel conflicts among nations.
This crime is neither an isolated act nor a singular incident. Rather, these obsessed individuals are mere puppets of global arrogance, whose tyrants seek to weaken Islam, which represents a robust system of moral and ethical values acting as a barrier against moral, criminal, and aggressive transgressions upon nations—an order the arrogant powers seek to undermine worldwide.
Hezbollah calls upon the Arab and Islamic nations—peoples, leaders, and religious and cultural authorities—as well as followers of all divine religions, to launch the widest campaign condemning this malicious criminal act, and to take a firm and clear position rejecting any violation of Islamic sanctities or any divine message. These heinous acts feed hatred and undermine all efforts to promote understanding and peace among peoples.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Thursday, 18-12-2025
27 Jumada al-Thani 1447 AH
