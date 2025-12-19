ICC: US Assaults International Justice System

By Staff, Agencies

The International Criminal Court [ICC] has condemned recent US sanctions on Judges Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, calling the move a “flagrant attack” on the independence of an impartial judicial institution.

In its statement, the ICC warned that threatening judges for upholding the law jeopardizes the entire international legal framework.

It emphasized that such measures undermine the rule of law and reaffirmed its support for its personnel and the victims of atrocities.

The sanctions were announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who accused the judges of being "directly engaged" in what he termed the "illegitimate targeting of 'Israel'."

He claimed they participated in efforts to investigate "Israeli" nationals without "Israel's" consent.

“These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute 'Israeli' nationals, without 'Israel's' consent, including voting with the majority in favour of the ICC’s ruling against 'Israel’s' appeal on December 15,” Rubio said in the statement.

The Netherlands, host of the ICC, also condemned the sanctions, asserting that international courts must operate free from interference.

The ICC, which has 125 member states, faced restrictions in February, with the White House citing the need to respond to "illegitimate actions" targeting the US and "Israel".

These sanctions, enacted through an executive order by Trump, restrict access to essential services and bar entry into the US. They were prompted by the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war minister Yoav Gallant, for “crimes against humanity and war crimes” committed during the genocidal war on Gaza.

Reports suggest these sanctions are part of broader efforts to pressure the court regarding the arrest warrants.

Notably, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has faced threats regarding the consequences of issuing such warrants, including warnings from officials connected to "Israeli" leadership.

Since October 2023, the "Israeli" occupation forces has reportedly claimed approximately 70,667 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injured 171,000 others during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Experts assert that the "Israeli" occupation, with the support of the US and Western nations, has committed acts of genocide against Palestinians in the besieged territory.