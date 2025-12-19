Trump Approves Historic War Budget, $800M for Kiev

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed the annual National Defense Authorization Act [NDAA] into law, approving a record $901 billion in military spending while allocating $800 million in funding for Kiev over the next two years.

The bill sets a record $8B-higher 2026 defense budget, funding weapons, troop pay, and Trump-backed initiatives.

The $400M per year Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative is under 0.09% of total defense spending and funds US companies to produce new weapons for Kiev rather than using existing stockpiles.

The funding comes amid scrutiny of Kiev after a $100M energy-sector kickback scandal implicated Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s associates, leading to senior resignations and renewed criticism in Washington over aid.

In addition to Ukraine aid, the law also boosts US troop pay by nearly 4%, funds new ships, aircraft, and missiles, restricts some China-linked investments, and supports Trump’s Pentagon reforms, including ending diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] programs and backing the Golden Dome missile system.

The bill also supports the Baltic Security Initiative and restricts cuts to US troops in Europe, despite Trump’s criticism of NATO allies for overreliance on Washington.

The legislation increases congressional oversight of US Caribbean operations, withholding part of War Secretary Hegseth’s travel budget until lawmakers get unedited footage and orders from strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels.

Trump has repeatedly urged an end to US spending in Ukraine, favoring negotiations with Russia, which blames Western aid for prolonging the conflict.