Report: Trump and Netanyahu Coordinated June Attack on Iran While Feigning US Opposition

By Staff, Agencies

A new report says US President Donald Trump and “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly coordinated the June war against Iran months in advance, while simultaneously promoting a public narrative that Washington was opposed to Tel Aviv’s plans.

According to sources cited by the Washington Post, Netanyahu met Trump in February and presented four possible scenarios for an attack on Iran. The first involved “Israel” acting alone. The second envisioned “Israel” leading the operation with limited US assistance. The third option was a fully joint US–“Israeli” campaign, while the fourth proposed the US taking the lead role.

The report states that although Trump expressed interest in pursuing nuclear diplomacy with Iran, he continued intelligence sharing and operational coordination with “Israel.” Just one day before the attack, Trump publicly suggested that while the US could strike Iran, he preferred a diplomatic resolution. Behind the scenes, however, Trump and Netanyahu worked to ensure Iran was caught off guard.

In the days leading up to the war, Tel Aviv leaked claims that Netanyahu’s strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea were scheduled to meet US envoy Steve Witkoff. At the same time, a round of indirect US–Iran negotiations was set for 15 June. Despite this, “Israel” launched an unprovoked attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities on June 13.

Sources told the Post that US officials were fully aware of “Israel’s” decision to strike and that the planned diplomacy was merely a diversion. Officials from both countries encouraged media reports suggesting a rift between Washington and Tel Aviv in order to keep preparations hidden.

The report adds that claims of disagreement between Netanyahu, Witkoff, and Trump were false but politically useful, allowing planning to proceed with minimal scrutiny.

After the initial “Israeli” assault, Washington proposed a highly restrictive agreement that would have required Iran to abandon support for resistance movements such as Hezbollah and Hamas and dismantle key nuclear sites by converting them into facilities incapable of uranium enrichment. Tehran rejected the proposal. According to a senior diplomatic source, Trump then authorized direct US military strikes.

The US subsequently entered the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, an action described as a serious violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. On June 24, Iran succeeded in forcing a halt to the aggression after carrying out multiple waves of retaliatory attacks.

Hebrew media also confirmed in June that Trump had publicly opposed an attack on Iran while privately approving “Israeli” military action. Since the start of the Gaza war, US and Western media have frequently portrayed Washington as “frustrated” with “Israel’s” conduct, despite continued military backing. Between October 2023 and September 2025, at least 46 Western media reports described former US presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump as being “frustrated” with “Israeli” operations.