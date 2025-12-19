Fighting Resumes in Sweida as Druze Forces Battle HTS Militants

By Staff, Agencies

Violence has flared up again in Syria’s southern province of Sweida, where Druze fighters have clashed with armed groups linked to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS], leaving multiple people wounded, according to reports.

The fighting involved members of the so-called Druze National Guard, led by prominent Druze religious figure Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, and HTS militants aligned with former Al-Qaeda commander and Syria’s de facto president Abu Mohammad Al-Julani. Al-Marsad news website, citing local sources, reported that injuries were recorded on both sides.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that intense confrontations erupted across Sweida province, beginning in the early hours of Thursday. Syrian sources said both sides used heavy weapons and mortars during the clashes.

The fiercest fighting was reported in the western Sweida towns of Al-Majdal and al-Mazraa. According to local accounts, the clashes began after Julani’s forces and their allies carried out drone attacks, prompting a sharp escalation.

Further heavy combat was also reported in the town of Tal Hadid in the Sweida countryside, as well as in the village of al-Mansoura in the Al-Naql area northwest of Sweida city. Sources noted significant troop movements and efforts by both sides to reinforce their positions.

Tensions in southern Syria have been rising since July 13, when clashes initially broke out between Druze fighters and armed Bedouin tribes over land and resource disputes in the province.

The situation deteriorated further after HTS forces were deployed to Sweida on July 14 and entered the city on July 15, according to residents, war monitors, and journalists on the ground.

Claiming to back the Druze community, the “Israeli” entity carried out airstrikes on July 16 targeting key sites in Damascus, including the Syrian army headquarters. Hours later, HTS announced a full withdrawal from Sweida under a ceasefire agreement.

Sweida witnessed some of the deadliest violence in recent years, with a week of clashes beginning on July 13 resulting in an estimated 814 to 1,653 deaths, the majority of them Druze.