China Unveils Next-Gen Transport and Drones

By Staff, Agencies

China has recorded a series of milestones in the development of three distinct aircraft platforms, reflecting the continued expansion and diversification of the People’s Liberation Army’s air and unmanned aviation capabilities across transport, reconnaissance, and distributed warfare domains.

Recent test flights of a tactical airlifter and two advanced drones signal a push to boost operational reach, survivability, and flexibility in contested skies.

Footage from Shaanxi Province confirms the first flight of the Y-30 turboprop, a key step in developing a next-generation PLA tactical airlifter.

Built by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation, the four-engine Y-30 fills the gap between China’s Y-8/Y-9 transports and the Y-20, featuring a high wing, rear cargo ramp, and reinforced landing gear for operations on shorter or rougher runways.

Though official specs are unavailable, the Y-30 is estimated to carry around 30 tonnes, similar to Western C-130s, supporting troop transport, cargo, airdrops, and forward or overseas logistics.

In parallel, China has confirmed the first flight of the CH-7 stealth unmanned aerial vehicle, a long-endurance flying-wing platform designed for operations in contested airspace.

Footage from Chinese media shows the CH-7 conducting takeoff and landing trials at Pucheng airfield, with a low-observable flying‑wing design, serrated edges, and concealed exhaust to reduce radar and infrared signatures.

The drone is seen as a high‑altitude, long‑endurance platform for intelligence and surveillance, with potential strike or electronic warfare roles, boasting up to 15 hours of endurance and near‑transonic speed.

China has also flown the Jiutian, a high-altitude, long-endurance [HALE] drone serving as a launch and coordination hub for smaller UAVs. Developed by state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China [AVIC] and unveiled at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, it features a high-mounted wing, H-tail, and rear-mounted jet engine, showcasing a distinctive multi-role design.

At 16.35 meters long with a 25-meter wingspan, Jiutian is larger than most Chinese armed drones. With a 16-tonne max takeoff weight, 7,000 km range, and 15,000-meter ceiling, it rivals global HALE systems like the US RQ-4 Global Hawk while offering greater payload flexibility.

A defining feature of the aircraft is its large modular payload bay, which AVIC says enables drone swarm deployment, allowing Jiutian to act as an airborne carrier and launch platform that greatly extends its operational reach.

This capability is reinforced by eight hard points for missiles and munitions, plus integrated sensors and long-range communications.

Together, the developments highlight Jiutian’s multi-mission role and underscore the PLA’s push to join a small group of advanced militaries prioritizing unmanned systems, survivability, range, and flexibility for future air warfare.