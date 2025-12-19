IOF Ethnically Cleanses West Bank Camps, 44k Palestinians Displaced

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has faced international scrutiny over its aggression in the occupied West Bank, which has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians, according to a report by "Israeli" newspaper "Haaretz".

Since January 2024, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have carried out “Operation Iron Wall,” forcibly evacuating over 44,000 Palestinians. The largest displacements occurred in Jenin and Tulkarm, including the Nur Shams camp, where residents and aid organizations say the actions go beyond alleged security measures.

Local officials and humanitarian agencies argue that the demolitions are aimed at rendering key refugee camps uninhabitable, effectively undermining the right of return for generations of displaced Palestinians.

Multi-storey buildings and essential infrastructure have been destroyed in Nur Shams. UNRWA’s Roland Friedrich said 48% of homes are damaged or destroyed, making return impossible without full reconstruction. Jenin Governor Abu al-Rub said, “Thousands of families have been living in complete uncertainty for months, scattered across villages and towns, unable to return.”

In Tulkarm’s Nur Shams camp, 9,000 people have been displaced, with 1,514 homes destroyed and 2,200 partially damaged. Governor Abdallah Kamil called it an intentional policy by "Israel" to eliminate the camps and prevent the displaced from returning.

"Israeli" authorities plan to demolish 25 more buildings in Nur Shams, block displaced residents from protesting, and have raised "Israeli" flags inside the camp, seen as deliberate provocation.

Residents describe the destruction as collective punishment. Abu Anas, displaced from Nur Al-Shams, said, “There’s no explanation for the destruction except collective punishment,” noting that no armed fighters had been present in the camp for months.

Observers say "Israel" aims to erase Palestinian refugees. Kamil warned the operations seek to “alter the geographic and demographic reality” and end the refugee question.

Human rights advocates compare "Israel’s" actions to the 1948 Nakba, when 750,000 Palestinians were displaced. Critics say the current strategy furthers apartheid, using displacement to maintain “demographic balance.”

UNRWA’s Friedrich cautioned that, unless halted, the demolition campaign could lead to permanent displacement for tens of thousands. “This is not about security,” he said. “This is about long-term control.”

Abu Ahmed, displaced from Jenin, summed up the situation: “This is not just a war on buildings. It’s a war on our right to exist.”