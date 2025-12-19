Iran Unveils Domestically Built Advanced Ship Bridge Simulator for Maritime Training

By Staff, Agencies

An advanced ship bridge simulator fully developed in Iran has been introduced as a comprehensive training reference for the maritime sector, capable of modeling 300 different types of vessels.

The system can simulate ships ranging from lifeboats to large bulk carriers and military warships, offering broad applications for civilian and military maritime education.

Mohammad Hossein Kardar, the operator of the simulator, described the platform as a multifunctional technological tool with diverse uses, according to remarks made to Tasnim news agency.

He said the simulator currently contains detailed data on 300 light and heavy vessels and noted that 14 projects related to the system have been completed to date.

“In the present phase, we have information on 300 light and heavy vessels, covering everything from lifeboats to bulk carriers and warships,” Kardar said.

Kardar outlined the project’s implementation record through the Iranian year 1404, which runs to March 2026.

He said four maritime schools in the cities of Bandar Abbas, Khorramshahr, Bandar Torkaman and Chabahar have been equipped with the simulator.

Kardar also said that two advanced military versions, equipped with a combat information center [CIC] and combat capabilities, have been installed for the army in Bushehr and Bandar Abbas.

Meanwhile, Kardar compared the system’s function to that of driving schools, stressing the importance of simulation-based training.

He said users can acquire up to 90% of the necessary skills in the simulated environment before entering real maritime conditions.

Addressing the target market, Kardar said schools, universities, the education sector and military institutions are the main customers.

He added that the system allows students and trainees to experience all operational details virtually before boarding an actual vessel.

Kardar said four new projects are being implemented this year in Bushehr and Bandar Abbas, noting that while the final cost of the simulator varies, it is priced on average at about one-third of comparable foreign systems.

He also highlighted the system’s customization capabilities, saying equipment levels and configurations are tailored to customer needs.

He said display viewing angles, for example, can be designed at 180 degrees or 270 degrees depending on client specifications.

Kardar concluded that no exports have yet taken place, with current efforts focused on domestic military and educational clients, adding that new capabilities are under development.

"In addition to the bridge command module, other sections such as the engine room simulator, liquid cargo loading operations [LICO], and cargo handling workshop are also being added to this comprehensive system, so that wherever there is a need for seaman or captain training, we can provide a complete solution," Kardar said.