South Korean Leader Floats Insurance Coverage for Hair Loss, Sparking Debate

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called on his government to examine whether public health insurance should be expanded to cover hair-loss treatments, arguing that baldness has become a “matter of survival” for many young people rather than a purely cosmetic issue.

The proposal was unveiled during a policy briefing on Tuesday and would go beyond the country’s current system, which only provides limited coverage for hair loss linked to specific medical conditions such as alopecia areata. Most treatments for common male pattern baldness are currently excluded from public insurance.

South Korea operates a universal health insurance system funded by income-based premiums. Lee said that some young people feel unfairly treated because they pay into the system but receive no benefits for conditions that significantly affect their confidence and social prospects. He added that this sense of exclusion has become increasingly serious.

Lee had previously raised the idea during his unsuccessful 2022 presidential campaign, when critics dismissed it as populist. He later removed the proposal from his most recent election platform, making its reappearance notable.

The renewed debate has drawn attention to South Korea’s intense emphasis on physical appearance. A 2024 survey found that 98 percent of young adults believe attractive people enjoy clear social advantages. While these pressures are often more openly discussed in relation to women — who face strong expectations around makeup, skincare and body shape — men also experience stigma, particularly around hair loss. Some attempt to conceal thinning hair, while others pursue costly treatments.

South Korea’s hair-loss treatment market was estimated to be worth around 188 billion won [£95 million] in 2024. Industry groups claim that roughly 10 million people in the country experience hair loss, though this figure has not been officially confirmed. Hair-loss shampoos are especially popular, despite criticism in recent years over exaggerated marketing claims.

The timing of the proposal has raised concerns, as South Korea’s health insurance system is under growing financial strain. Internal projections reportedly warn of potential deficits of up to 4.1 trillion won [£2.1 billion] by 2026.

Medical professionals have largely reacted with skepticism. The Korean Medical Association argued that limited insurance funds should be directed toward treating cancer and other serious illnesses, saying this would better reflect the core principles of public health insurance.

Conservative media outlets have also been sharply critical. The Chosun Ilbo wrote in an editorial that such a policy should not be pursued without first consulting the citizens who pay insurance premiums.

Health Minister Jeong Eun Kyeong urged caution, interpreting Lee’s comments about “survival” as referring more to job prospects and mental well-being than to physical health. When asked whether expanding coverage would significantly affect insurance finances, she said it likely would and emphasized the need for thorough analysis.

Former conservative lawmaker Yoon Hee-sook echoed these concerns, writing on Facebook that while stress over hair loss is understandable, current social consensus prioritizes treatments directly linked to life and essential bodily functions.

In contrast, ruling party lawmaker Park Joo-min — who has openly discussed undergoing a hair transplant and advocates for hair-loss issues — appeared to welcome the discussion, posting “truly Korea!” on X in apparent support of the proposal.