Former Palestinian Detainees Expose Systematic Sexual Torture in “Israeli” Prisons

By Staff, MEE

Palestinian former prisoners, including journalist Sami al-Sai and another ex-detainee identified under the pseudonym Halim Salem, have spoken out about severe abuse and sexual violence inside “Israeli” detention facilities, adding weight to growing international accusations that such practices are systematic rather than isolated.

In detailed testimonies, the two men described how sexual violence, humiliation, and physical abuse were used as tools of intimidation from the earliest stages of detention. Their accounts echo warnings by UN bodies and “Israeli” human rights organizations that detainees are routinely subjected to torture and degrading treatment within the prison system.

Sami al-Sai, a Palestinian journalist from Tulkarm who was detained in February 2024 under administrative detention, said his transfer into prison marked the beginning of extreme abuse. He described how medical procedures offered no protection and how guards acted openly and without fear of accountability. Months after his release, al-Sai said he chose to break his silence despite the personal and professional risks. “Staying silent is worse,” he said, emphasizing that what he endured was only a small part of what many Palestinian prisoners face.

The second testimony comes from Halim Salem, a Palestinian father from the West Bank who agreed to speak anonymously due to fear of retaliation. Salem described a prison environment defined by routine violence, deprivation and humiliation, saying detainees were subjected to beatings, starvation, medical neglect, and sexual abuse as part of a broader system of repression. He said conditions worsened during visits by senior “Israeli” officials, which he described as occasions for collective punishment and public brutality.

Human rights groups say these testimonies are consistent with long-standing documentation. Earlier this year, a UN inquiry accused “Israel” of using sexualized torture against Palestinians as a method of domination and oppression. The “Israeli” organization B’Tselem has similarly characterized the prison system as a network of torture camps where sexual violence is repeatedly employed by guards and soldiers.

The “Israeli” Prison Service has rejected the allegations, insisting it operates within the law. However, leaked footage broadcast previously on “Israeli” media outlets and an expanding body of survivor accounts continue to challenge these denials.

Since October 2023, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been detained across the West Bank and Gaza. Rights organizations report that at least 110 prisoners have died in custody amid conditions marked by abuse, deprivation and medical neglect, while thousands remain imprisoned.

For al-Sai and Salem, the decision to speak publicly came after months of trauma and silence. Both described the long-term psychological impact of detention and the fear that prevents many survivors from coming forward. Yet they insist that testimony itself is an act of resistance.

“We are real people, with real names,” Salem said. “We are a living testimony for the world to see. They ['Israelis'] must be held accountable.”

Al-Sai echoed the sentiment, stressing that exposing these crimes is necessary in the face of ongoing denial. “We have seen many lies from this occupation,” he said. “So we must show the truth. For those who try to ignore our pain, this is what it looks like.”