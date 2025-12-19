Human Resources Crisis in IOF: Permanent Service Personnel on the Brink

By Staff,

Military analyst and writer at “Walla” news outlet, Amir Bohbot, highlighted that the permanent service personnel of the "Israeli" army are currently enduring an unprecedented operational burden that the "Israeli" entity has never experienced since its establishment.

Bohbot pointed out that these personnel have been deployed on seven active fronts for over 800 days of war, serving as “Israel's” human shield. They have barely seen their homes amidst relentless operational activity, constant fire, unceasing challenges, and painful losses. Yet, instead of honoring their sacrifices, some have chosen to turn them into mere targets on the political shooting range.

Bohbot emphasized that what nearly every family of reserve soldiers has experienced since the war began is, for many permanent service members, a daily routine—an ongoing struggle. No salary can compensate for the long absence from home and family, especially when there are children involved.

Moreover, he stated that the ongoing debate over "Chief of Staff Supplements" is not just another dry financial discussion but an ethical test for the "Israeli" society. He stressed the importance of understanding the facts: The issue of supplementing service periods has been under professional discussion between ministries for years, occasionally spilling into the public domain and becoming a political battlefield.

Bohbot also noted that in June 2023, a financial agreement was signed with the Ministry of Finance, which included a resolution to the issue through a new and simple model that prioritizes the fighters, while also achieving savings in the budget.

He added that the clear goal is to ensure that permanent service personnel who leave the army at the age of 42–43 will have a relatively low pension, approximately 45%. The supplements aim to reflect the particularity of permanent service, with an emphasis on prioritizing the fighters.

After failed attempts at legislation, Bohbot went to say that the Supreme Court ruled that the legislation must be completed by the end of 2025, or else those retiring from 2026 onwards will not receive these supplements.

In light of this, Bohbot emphasized that the concerns within the army are genuine, with the occupation forces approaching a point of no return, which could lead to an earthquake within the ranks, especially in a time when the overall human resources situation is already difficult and complex. This is particularly true when young recruits are questioning the way permanent service members are being treated, asking harsh questions about the handling of these soldiers.

Bohbot warned that the erosion of the army's quality and competitiveness is no longer a theoretical threat.

The data is alarming: There has been a sharp decline in candidates for promotion to the rank of Major, stating, "Soon, we may face a situation where there is only one candidate for each position," which he described as the "clinical death" of the quality and competitiveness of the "Israeli" occupation army—an army that is under real, sincere efforts to maintain its strength amidst political attacks from all sides.

In addition, he stressed that similar supplement mechanisms exist in many public service bodies, but only permanent service personnel are easily turned into punching bags, portrayed as "thieves of the public treasury,” urging, "It is time to stop this insulting rhetoric immediately."

He concluded by emphasizing, "The army cannot compete with the salaries of the private sector, but it is obliged to provide a shield of respect, dignified treatment, proper compensation, and recognition for permanent service personnel. Valuing these soldiers is not a one-time task for the army spokesperson once a year," asking, "If we don't reward them now, while they are bleeding for us on seven fronts, then when will we?"