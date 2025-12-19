Nvidia to Build Major R&D Campus in Northern Occupied Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Nvidia has announced plans to establish a large new research and development campus in "Kiryat Tiv’on," north of Haifa in occupied Palestine, describing the entity as a strategic “second home” for the company, according to The "Times of 'Israel'."

The multiyear project involves an investment of several billion shekels and is expected to significantly impact employment, housing, and regional economic growth. Construction is slated to begin in 2027, with the campus scheduled to open in 2031.

The 22-acre site will include around 160,000 square meters of built space, featuring advanced laboratories, collaborative work hubs, and extensive green areas.

The design is inspired by Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, and aims to promote internal innovation while strengthening the broader tech ecosystem of "Israel".

The facility will become Nvidia’s eighth R&D center in the occupied territories, further expanding its footprint where its research operations are already the company’s largest outside the United States.

Nvidia operates major R&D hubs across "Tel Aviv," "Yokneʽam," "Raʽanana," and "Beer al-Sabeʽ," employing thousands of engineers and ranking among the largest tech employers in "Israel". Its presence expanded significantly following the 2020 acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, which added advanced AI and semiconductor infrastructure.

Recent investments include the "Israel"-1 supercomputer and expanded AI capabilities that enhance "Israel’s" technological edge.

Critics argue that Nvidia’s continued investment raises concerns over corporate complicity amid the ongoing war on Gaza and the use of advanced technologies within the military and security sector.