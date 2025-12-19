Maduro Says Venezuela Earns Global Respect Through Defense of Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Venezuela has gained international recognition for its firm defense of peace and national sovereignty, stressing that global respect is earned by nations that defend their rights without compromise.

Speaking during the inauguration of the rehabilitated Express Section of the Mariche Metrocable System, Maduro said adherence to constitutional principles and unwavering defense of sovereignty have strengthened Venezuela’s standing worldwide.

The project benefits more than 130,000 residents of Filas de Mariche and included full maintenance of cabins, replacement of cabling and fiber optics, and restoration of motors.

The work was carried out with the participation of communes and communal councils, alongside the Ministry of People’s Power for Transport and the “Juntos Todo es Posible” Corporation.

Maduro also condemned the recent detention of a Venezuelan oil tanker by the United States, describing it as an act of piracy and a violation of international law.

He warned that any hesitation in defending sovereignty, territory, or natural resources amounts to betrayal, reaffirming that power now rests with a conscious and mobilized people.

The president emphasized the need to preserve national identity and pursue a peace rooted in justice, independence, and full sovereignty, rejecting externally imposed models.

He added that Venezuela will continue producing and freely marketing its goods domestically and internationally to ensure sustained economic and social development.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López highlighted the unity between the Bolivarian Armed Forces and the people, saying it strengthens national defense and ensures Venezuela’s determination to remain free remains unshaken.