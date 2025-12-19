Syria, Iraq Move to Revive Kirkuk–Baniyas Oil Pipeline

By Staff, Agencies

Syria and Iraq are advancing plans to restart the long-idled Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, a strategic link connecting Iraq’s northern oil fields to Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

Inactive since 2003, the project is being promoted by both governments as a key pillar of renewed bilateral energy cooperation, with reported US backing potentially easing access to international investment.

Syria’s Deputy Energy Minister for Oil Affairs, Ghiath Diab, said most pumping stations along the route have been destroyed and will require extensive rehabilitation.

This includes replacing pipelines, storage tanks, pumps, electrical systems, and related civil works. Diab noted that refurbishing the existing line alongside construction of a new one could enhance economic feasibility and long-term efficiency.

He added that Damascus is updating oil and investment legislation, encouraging public–private partnerships, and moving to activate the Syrian Oil Company to manage national petroleum resources, while also expanding renewable energy initiatives.

Ahmed Qabbahji, deputy CEO of the Syrian Petroleum Company, said Damascus and Baghdad are moving rapidly to rehabilitate the pipeline, which would give Iraq direct access to European markets via the Mediterranean.

He confirmed that joint Syrian–Iraqi technical committees are conducting detailed engineering assessments to determine whether to repair the existing route or develop an alternative aligned with current security and infrastructure conditions.

Qabbahji said Syrian Petroleum has already received investment proposals from domestic and international firms, reflecting growing interest in the project’s strategic and commercial potential.