Trump Says Military Option Against Venezuela Still Possible

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that military conflict with Venezuela remains a possibility, as his administration intensifies pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

“I don’t rule it out, no,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview.

The remarks come days after Trump ordered what he described as a “blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela, a move aimed at increasing economic and political pressure on Caracas. US authorities have also recently seized an oil tanker near Venezuelan waters.

According to reports, the campaign has already included 28 maritime strikes that have killed more than 100 people.

Among them was a so-called “double tap” strike—targeting survivors of an initial attack—that is now facing scrutiny in Congress.

When asked whether the escalating actions could lead to war, Trump initially declined to elaborate, saying, “I don’t discuss it.”

Pressed further, he acknowledged escalation was possible and suggested additional tanker seizures could follow.

“It depends,” Trump said when asked about timing. “If they’re foolish enough to be sailing along, they’ll be sailing along back into one of our harbors.”

Trump also refused to clarify whether removing Maduro from power remains his ultimate goal. “He knows exactly what I want,” Trump said. “He knows better than anybody.”

The comments contrast with Trump’s repeated campaign promises to avoid foreign wars. After winning the 2024 election, he said, “I’m not going to start a war; I’m going to stop wars.”

The administration argues its actions target alleged drug-trafficking vessels and claims Venezuelan oil revenues finance what it calls “drug terrorism.”