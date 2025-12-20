US Declassifies Syria Strike

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has released combat footage showing US and allied forces carrying out large-scale strikes against alleged Daesh [Arabic Acronym of the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group] targets in Syria.

Washington claims that the aggression on Syria comes as a retaliation for the recent killing of American personnel.

In a post on X late Friday, US Central Command [CENTCOM] said American and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 targets across central Syria using over 100 precision-guided munitions. The Pentagon said the strikes were conducted under Operation Hawkeye Strike and involved US fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery, and Jordanian fighter aircraft.

The released footage shows airstrikes and explosions hitting suspected militant positions at multiple locations, with the targets described as terrorist infrastructure and weapons sites.

“This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the US homeland,” CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.”

Since the December 13 attack on US and partner forces, American and allied troops have carried out 10 operations in Syria and Iraq, resulting in the killing or detention of 23 suspected ISIS operatives, according to CENTCOM. Over the past six months, more than 80 counterterrorism operations have been conducted in Syria, the command added.

US President Donald Trump said the new Syrian government was aware of and supported the retaliatory strike, while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stressed that the operation was a “declaration of vengeance” rather than a war.