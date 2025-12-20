Lavrov To IAEA Chief: Adhere to Neutrality, Objectivity towards Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called on International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Director General Rafael Grossi to maintain impartial and professional assessments of Iran’s nuclear program.

“We urge Director General Grossi, who has been advocating the resumption of contacts with Tehran, to strictly adhere to the principles guiding the IAEA Secretariat — including neutrality, objectivity, and professionalism in both its assessments and overall activities,” Tass news agency quoted Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Speaking after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, the top Russian diplomat reminded that Iran’s nuclear facilities - which had been under IAEA monitoring - had come under attack.

Lavrov was referring to the June strikes carried out by the US and “Israel” against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which were under the UN supervision.

These acts of aggression also targeted Iranian nuclear scientists. Yet the IAEA, whose director general, Grossi, chose not to condemn the attacks.

Grossi has come under fire for paving the way for the US and the Israeli regime’s unprovoked and unjust aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Days before the aggression was launched, the IAEA released a politically-motivated report accusing Iran of “non-compliance,” which was followed by a resolution against the country at the IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna, pushed by the European troika.