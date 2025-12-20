Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Lavrov To IAEA Chief: Adhere to Neutrality, Objectivity towards Iran

Lavrov To IAEA Chief: Adhere to Neutrality, Objectivity towards Iran
folder_openRussia access_time 30 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called on International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Director General Rafael Grossi to maintain impartial and professional assessments of Iran’s nuclear program.

“We urge Director General Grossi, who has been advocating the resumption of contacts with Tehran, to strictly adhere to the principles guiding the IAEA Secretariat — including neutrality, objectivity, and professionalism in both its assessments and overall activities,” Tass news agency quoted Lavrov as saying on Friday. 

Speaking after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, the top Russian diplomat reminded that Iran’s nuclear facilities - which had been under IAEA monitoring - had come under attack.

Lavrov was referring to the June strikes carried out by the US and “Israel” against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which were under the UN supervision.

These acts of aggression also targeted Iranian nuclear scientists. Yet the IAEA, whose director general, Grossi, chose not to condemn the attacks.

Grossi has come under fire for paving the way for the US and the Israeli regime’s unprovoked and unjust aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Days before the aggression was launched, the IAEA released a politically-motivated report accusing Iran of “non-compliance,” which was followed by a resolution against the country at the IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna, pushed by the European troika.

 

Israel Iran IAEA Russia UnitedStates SergeyLavrov

Comments

  1. Related News
Lavrov To IAEA Chief: Adhere to Neutrality, Objectivity towards Iran

Lavrov To IAEA Chief: Adhere to Neutrality, Objectivity towards Iran

30 minutes ago
Russian Delegation to Visit Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian Delegation to Visit Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

one day ago
Russian Delegation Set for Florida Talks as Trump Team Pushes Ukraine Peace Track

Russian Delegation Set for Florida Talks as Trump Team Pushes Ukraine Peace Track

one day ago
Lavrov: Western Europe Driving Global Instability

Lavrov: Western Europe Driving Global Instability

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 20-12-2025 Hour: 09:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot