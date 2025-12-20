- Home
A Message of Appreciation from Sheikh Qassem to Participants in the Sayyed Fatima Gathering
Translated by Al-Ahed News
A Message of Appreciation and Pride to the Participants in the Sayyeda Fatima Gathering:
In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate
I extend my greetings to the Women’s Action Unit in Hezbollah, to its leadership and to all the women active within its ranks, especially those who organized and contributed to the large Sayyeda Fatima Gathering marking of the birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Al-Zahraa [AS], daughter of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]. I also salute all the participants—sisters, mothers, wives and daughters— reaffirming their loyalty to the path of the Islamic Resistance under the banner “We Remain Loyal to the Pledge,” for their steadfastness, and for their support across all fields and locations.
How radiant the Fatemi light is, shining through tens of thousands of you across the arenas of struggle, education and society.
You are the living embodiment of the prophetic, devotional and authentic Islamic message, raising your voices while upholding the veil of purity.
You represent the living continuation of the line of Imam Khomeini, the path of Imam Khamenei and the journey of the Nation’s Martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—alongside the righteous martyrs among men and women, the wounded and the detainees.
All the military, political and media pressures, together with the voices of discord and defeatism, seek to push our society and our families toward despair. Yet they have failed to grasp that you stand on the front lines of courageous resistance, preventing defeat and surrender. With you, the continuity of the Resistance is assured. The future belongs to you—great women who draw strength from divine support to revive the land through education and resistance.
Together we prevail, men and women side by side: “The Believers, men and women, are protectors one of another.” Together we hasten toward the highest ranks without distinction: “Verily, the most honored of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you.” And together we are among those, men and women alike, who prepare the way for the Master of the Age, Imam Mahdi [AS].
Peace be upon you, you who are the breath of the soul at the Sayyeda Fatima Gathering, with prayers for success and prosperity.
27 Jumada Al-Thani 1444 AH
December 18, 2025
Comments
