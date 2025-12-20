A Message of Appreciation from Sheikh Qassem to Participants in the Sayyed Fatima Gathering

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem extended his greetings to the women who took part in the Sayyeda Fatima Gathering, particularly those from Hezbollah’s Women’s Action Unit who prepared for and contributed to the large event marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s [PBUH] daughter Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa [AS].

He also saluted all participants, sisters, mothers, wives and daughters, for reaffirming loyalty to the path of the Islamic Resistance under the banner “We Remain Loyal to the Pledge”, steadfastness and support across all locations and fields.

