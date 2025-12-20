AI Urges Halt to German-Owned Arms Ship Bound for “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International called on governments to block a German-owned cargo vessel transporting military components destined for "Israel" from accessing their ports, warning that the shipment could contribute to genocide and other grave violations of international law.

The Portuguese-flagged ship, Holger G, is reportedly carrying roughly 440 tons of mortar bomb components, projectiles, and military-grade steel.

Amnesty said the cargo is bound for leading “Israeli” security firms, including Elbit Systems and its subsidiary IMI Systems, both of which supply significant quantities of weaponry to the “Israeli” occupation forces.

According to the organization, it has verified that the shipment includes metal alloys used in artillery shells, as well as items believed to be subsystems and components that could be incorporated into missiles and rockets.”

The Holger G departed India on Nov. 16 and is en route to the “Israeli” port of Haifa, where the delivery is scheduled.

Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s senior director for research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns, warned that the shipment must be stopped. “The hundreds of tons of deadly cargo on board the Holger G must not reach ‘Israel’. There is a clear risk that this colossal transportation would contribute to the commission of genocide and other crimes under international law against Palestinians,” she said.

She added, “‘Israel’ continues to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, while maintaining its unlawful occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and enforcing a system of apartheid against all Palestinians whose rights it controls, alongside other serious violations of international law. States that continue business as usual with ‘Israel’ risk complicity in genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.”

Amnesty is urging governments to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on “Israel” and to deny authorization for the transit of weapons and military components.

The organization said Portugal, as the vessel’s flag state and a signatory to the Arms Trade Treaty, has a legal obligation to take all possible measures to prevent the shipment from proceeding.

It also criticized the German shipping company Reederei Gerdes, saying the firm must ensure its operations do not contribute to breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Amnesty warned that states facilitating arms transfers to "Israel" could be violating the Geneva Conventions and the Arms Trade Treaty, as well as guidance issued by the International Court of Justice in July 2024.