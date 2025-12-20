“Israel” Spy Executed in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The death sentence of Aghil Keshavarz, convicted of spying for “Israel”, was carried out after being upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court and following the completion of all legal procedures, judicial authorities announced.

According to the case file, Keshavarz was found guilty of espionage in favor of “Israel”, maintaining intelligence cooperation with “Tel Aviv”, and conducting surveillance and filming of military and security sites inside Iran.

Judicial documents indicate that Keshavarz established contact with “Israeli” intelligence and security services through cyberspace.

During the period of his cooperation with the Zionists, he maintained separate communications with the Israeli military and the Mossad spy agency.