US Clears Path for Expanded Stinger Missile Purchases by NATO Partners

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has approved the next step toward selling additional Stinger missile warheads to several European NATO allies, strengthening the alliance’s air-defense posture.

On Thursday, the State Department authorized a potential $136 million sale to a NATO procurement organization that supports Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands in acquiring the system.

According to US officials, the sale would boost NATO’s ability to respond to current and emerging threats while improving coordination with US and allied forces. The move aligns with broader US and NATO defense objectives by increasing readiness and reinforcing allied air-defense capabilities.

The deal still requires approval from Congress, a step that is generally procedural. The Stinger system has gained prominence due to its effectiveness in Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces and is considered a critical asset for ground troops facing air threats. It allows infantry units to counter helicopters, low-flying aircraft and drones while remaining mobile.

The push to acquire more Stinger warheads comes as European allies increase defense spending amid concerns about potential Russian operations. At the same time, NATO members are working toward updated alliance goals that call for significantly higher national defense investments as a share of their economies.