Putin Offers Zelensky A Deal on Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday would consider halting deep strikes on Ukraine on the day it holds an election provided the millions of Ukrainians living in Russia are allowed to vote.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, whose presidential term expired over a year ago, has repeatedly refused to hold a new election, citing martial law. Russia therefore considers him an illegitimate leader. Under US pressure, Zelensky agreed this month to hold a vote within 90 days if Kiev’s Western backers can guarantee security.

“We are ready to consider ways to ensure security during elections in Ukraine, at least by refraining from strikes deep inside the country on the day of the vote” under certain conditions, the president said. The Russian president insisted that the 5-10 million Ukrainian citizens currently living in Russia must be allowed to participate.

“The government in Ukraine must become legitimate, and without an election, this is impossible.”

Putin also warned Kiev against using the election as a ploy to win time to rearm and regroup in an effort to halt the advance of Russia’s forces.

Ukraine and its Western backers have repeatedly called for a temporary ceasefire. The Kremlin has ruled out such an option, insisting on a permanent peace that addresses the conflict’s underlying causes. Moscow argues that a sustainable peace deal can only be reached if Ukraine withdraws completely from the new Russian territories and commits to neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification.