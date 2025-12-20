Taiwan Leader Promises Transparency After Fatal Taipei Metro Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has committed to a comprehensive and transparent investigation following a deadly attack on Taipei’s metro system.

Speaking during visits to hospitals on Saturday, Lai expressed condolences to the victims and their families and assured the public that the government would fully disclose the findings of its inquiry.

Authorities said the attack occurred during Friday evening’s rush hour when a 27-year-old man set off smoke bombs inside Taipei’s main metro station before carrying out a stabbing attack.

The violence spread across the central station, an underground shopping area, and another nearby metro stop. Police confirmed that three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured.

The suspect, who was reportedly wanted for evading mandatory military service, later died in what officials described as an apparent suicide, according to Taipei’s mayor. While investigators have labeled the incident a deliberate act, the motive has not yet been determined.

Violent crimes of this nature are uncommon in Taiwan. The last comparable incident took place in 2014, when a stabbing attack on the metro system resulted in four deaths.