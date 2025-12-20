US DOJ Publishes Thousands of Epstein Case Records as Transparency Deadline Hits

By Staff, Agencies

The US Justice Department on Friday released thousands of documents connected to the sex trafficking investigation of financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, complying with a legal deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The disclosure came on the final day of the 30-day period mandated by the law, which requires the Justice Department to make public all unclassified records tied to the investigation. More than 3,000 documents were posted online, many of them heavily redacted.

Among the released materials are images referencing a number of well-known public figures. Former President Bill Clinton appears in several files, while others are shown with faces obscured.

Additional names mentioned in the records include actor and comedian Chris Tucker, musicians Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger, entrepreneur Richard Branson, journalist Walter Cronkite, actor Kevin Spacey and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York.

One photograph shows Epstein aboard a jet wearing a sweatshirt bearing an “Israeli” military emblem, with a similar item visible in a closet in another image.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was introduced in July by Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and took several months to pass Congress. It was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Nov. 19 after receiving broad bipartisan support.

Although the law calls for the release of all unclassified records, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the initial publication represents only part of a much larger cache. He stated that additional documents — potentially totaling several hundred thousand pages — will be released in stages over the coming weeks.

The Epstein case continues to generate political debate and public scrutiny, with lawmakers and victims’ advocates pressing for greater openness about Epstein’s associates and any individuals who may have aided his activities.

Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, after previously pleading guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution. His accusers have long said he ran an extensive trafficking operation involving powerful and wealthy figures.