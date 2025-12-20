China Files Lawsuit Against US State of Missouri Over COVID-19 Claims

By Staff, Agencies

China has launched a lawsuit in a court in Wuhan against the US state of Missouri and several American officials, accusing them of damaging China’s economy and international reputation through legal actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents cited by Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway show that the case was brought by Chinese scientific and state-affiliated institutions. The defendants named in the suit include the State of Missouri, Governor Mike Kehoe, US Senator Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

China argues that Missouri’s lawsuits and public statements amount to “vexatious litigation” and defamation, resulting in major economic harm and undermining China’s sovereignty and development interests. Beijing is seeking $50.5 billion in damages and legal expenses, along with public apologies from the defendants to be published in prominent US and Chinese media outlets.

The legal action comes as Missouri moves to enforce a $24 billion default judgment issued earlier this year by a federal court in the state. Missouri originally filed suit in 2020, alleging that China concealed critical information about COVID-19 and disrupted the global supply of personal protective equipment during the early stages of the pandemic. Chinese defendants did not participate in those proceedings.

Missouri officials have said they plan to pursue Chinese state-owned assets to collect the judgment. China has rejected the ruling as invalid and politically driven, warning that it would retaliate if its assets are seized.

Beijing has consistently denied claims that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in Wuhan or that it intentionally hid information about the outbreak. Chinese authorities say they acted openly and responsibly and note that international scientific discussions about the virus’s origins remain unresolved.

The origins of COVID-19 have been debated worldwide since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in 2019. While some US officials and lawmakers argue that a lab-related incident cannot be ruled out, many scientists and international organizations say current evidence has not definitively determined whether the virus emerged naturally or resulted from a laboratory event.