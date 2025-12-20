Jordan Detains Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen Journalist Without Explanation, Sparking Rights Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Jordanian authorities have arrested journalist Mohammed Faraj without providing an official reason for his detention or disclosing his whereabouts, despite repeated requests from his family and colleagues.

Faraj, a political program host and documentary producer for the Lebanese television channel al-Mayadeen, was detained after returning to Jordan for a vacation with his wife, journalist Rana Abi Jumaa. The couple arrived at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman last Friday, where Faraj was stopped by officials upon entry.

According to reports, he was subjected to an intensive search and interrogation before being taken to an undisclosed location. Although his family was initially told he would be released shortly, he has remained in custody with no charges announced and no information provided about his legal status. Family members say they have been denied access to him, and any updates about his condition are based solely on unconfirmed reports.

Al-Mayadeen said Jordanian authorities have offered no clarification regarding Faraj’s detention. The case has drawn criticism from several Jordanian political and cultural organizations, which describe the arrest as a violation of public freedoms and journalists’ rights. Faraj is also a member of the Arab National Conference.

The Jordanian Popular National Front issued a statement condemning the arrest, describing Faraj as a journalist known for defending truth, justice and the Palestinian Cause. The group said he was detained about a week ago upon arrival from Beirut, without any explanation. Similar statements were released by the Jordanian Communist Party and the Jordanian National Popular Front, both calling for his immediate release and warning of violations of basic legal protections.

The detention comes amid Jordan’s continued diplomatic and security coordination with “Israel,” even as “Israeli” authorities intensify control over the occupied West Bank. Critics also point to repeated violations of the November 2024 ceasefire and the continued occupation of five locations in southern Lebanon.

In July, the UK-based Middle East Eye reported that Jordan had launched its broadest crackdown on pro-Palestine activism since 1989, detaining or questioning hundreds of people over expressions of solidarity with Gaza.