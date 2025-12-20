Yemenis Protest in Condemnation of the Holy Quran Insult

By Staff, Agencies

Yemenis held a huge protest march on Friday in Saada province in northwestern Yemen to denounce an insult to the Holy Quran and to express support for Palestine amid continued aggression by the "Israeli" entity.

Demonstrators gathered under the slogan “Call for rally in support of the Quran and Palestine,” marching through the streets of Saada to voice their condemnation.

The protest was triggered by an insult to the Holy Quran by a US electoral candidate, an act widely viewed by protesters as part of broader hostility toward Islamic sanctities.

Meanwhile, the leader of Yemeni Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddibe AlHouthi, strongly condemned the insult, describing it as part of an organized war targeting Islamic holy values.

In a related development, Sana’a University witnessed large-scale demonstrations two days earlier condemning repeated US-"Israeli" insults to the Holy Quran.

Participants in that protest denounced persistent US-“Israeli” violations against the sanctity of the Quran and Islamic beliefs.

Separately, students at Sana’a University called on all nations and elites, particularly universities, to openly express their anger over such insults and to strengthen their connection with the Holy Quran.