MSF Warns Winter Surge of Respiratory Illnesses among Gaza Children

By Staff, Agencies

Doctors Without Borders [MSF] cautioned that it is seeing a sharp rise in respiratory infections across Gaza, as harsh winter weather exacerbates already dire living conditions and poses a growing danger to young children.

In a statement posted on X, the medical charity said a 29-day-old infant died Thursday at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza just two hours after being admitted to an MSF-supported pediatric ward early in the morning. Medical staff were unable to save the child despite emergency treatment.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the infant died due to a severe drop in body temperature.

This brings the number of people who have died after being hospitalized during the recent cold wave and extreme weather sweeping the enclave to 13.

MSF said the combination of freezing temperatures and deteriorating living conditions is sharply increasing health risks throughout Gaza.

Its teams continue to report high numbers of respiratory infections and warned that cases are likely to climb further as winter continues, with children under the age of five particularly at risk.

The situation is being worsened by heavy rainfall and severe storms, the organization said, while hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians remain in damaged, makeshift tents that are frequently flooded.