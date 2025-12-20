Imran Khan and Wife Handed 17-Year Jail Terms in Pakistan Gift Corruption Case

By Staff, Agencies

A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison each in a corruption case, marking another significant legal setback for the jailed opposition leader.

The special court of the Federal Investigation Agency [FIA] ruled that the couple would serve 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for criminal breach of trust, along with an additional seven years under Pakistan’s anti-corruption laws. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said this sentence would take effect after Khan completes a separate 14-year term linked to a land corruption case.

The case involves luxury watches and other gifts Khan received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during official visits. Prosecutors alleged that Khan and his wife later bought the gifts from the state at prices far below their market value, violating Pakistan’s rules governing official gifts and causing the state losses worth several million rupees.

Khan’s legal team strongly criticized the verdict, calling it an example of selective prosecution, and confirmed plans to challenge the ruling in the Islamabad High Court. His spokesperson, Zulfi Bukhari, said the judgment disregarded basic principles of justice.

Known as the Toshakhana cases, these prosecutions relate to the government repository where gifts received by public officials are stored. This case is separate from earlier proceedings connected to Khan’s arrest in August 2023, in which some convictions were later suspended or overturned on appeal.

Following the verdict, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party announced protests across Punjab province. The party also claimed that Khan has recently been denied family and legal visits despite court orders, an allegation authorities have denied.

Khan, who was removed from office in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote, continues to face multiple pending cases. He maintains that all charges against him are politically motivated, a claim rejected by the government and the military.