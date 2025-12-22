Iran: ‘Israel’ Using Threats, Media Hype to Hide Blows Suffered in War

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi announced that “Israel” is resorting to threats, political maneuvers, and media campaigns to cover up the severe defeat that the regime suffered in its illegal aggression against the Islamic Republic earlier this year.

Vahidi made the remarks on Saturday, after NBC News reported that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present plans for a possible fresh assault against Iran to US President Donald Trump during an upcoming meeting in Florida.

Vahidi said “Israel” is using psychological warfare in a bid to distort reality and project an image that does not reflect conditions on the ground.

“The occupying entity failed to achieve any of its objectives in its 12-day war against Iran,” he added.

Vahidi, a veteran commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], further noted that “Israeli” statements and propaganda efforts are unlikely to produce results.

Earlier this month, “Israel’s” Military Intelligence Directorate Head Major General Shlomi Binder reportedly admitted that Iran's ballistic missile program suffered less damage in the war than initially thought.

The enemies failed to eliminate even three percent of Iran’s missile launchers, said Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, deputy coordinator of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] during the 12-day war.