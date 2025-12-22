WHO Warns Gaza Famine Crisis Remains Fragile amid “Israeli” Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

The Director General of the World Health Organization [WHO], Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that progress in alleviating famine in Gaza remains “extremely fragile,” as the population continues to face widespread devastation following “Israel’s” genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

“This welcome progress remains extremely fragile as the population continues to struggle with massive infrastructure destruction, collapsed livelihoods and local food production, and restrictions to humanitarian operations,” Tedros wrote on X on Sunday.

Tedros added that over 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition through April 2026, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC], an estimated 1.6 million Palestinians, roughly 77% of Gaza’s population, are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that at least 440 Palestinians, including more than 150 children, have died from hunger since “Israel’s” genocidal assault began on October 7, 2023.

In the same statement, Tedros noted that only 50% of Gaza’s health facilities are partially functional, with most suffering from severe shortages of medicine, equipment, and fuel.

“To scale up life-saving services and expand access to care, WHO calls for the urgent and expedited approval and entry of essential medical supplies, equipment, and prefabricated hospital structures,” he said.

Patients in Gaza are currently unable to access specialized care such as dialysis, cancer treatment, or major surgeries, with hospitals regularly coming under attack.

Citing data from the Gaza Health Ministry, Tedros said 1,092 patients had died while awaiting medical evacuation between July 2024 and November 28, 2025, due to delays and restrictions imposed by “Israel”.

WHO has repeatedly called for unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, warning that every delay is costing lives, particularly among children and people with chronic conditions.

Under the October 10 ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, “Israel” was required to allow the unrestricted entry of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid, and to open border crossings.