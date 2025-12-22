Please Wait...

US Moves to Seize Third Venezuelan Oil Tanker as Sanctions Enforcement Intensifies

folder_openUnited States access_time 16 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States is pursuing a third Venezuelan oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela within the span of a single week, according to officials who spoke to Reuters on Sunday.

The latest operation follows two similar incidents, one earlier this weekend, as Washington steps up enforcement of its oil sanctions against Caracas.

US officials confirmed that the tanker is subject to American sanctions but declined to disclose its identity or location. All spoke anonymously, and the White House had not issued an official response by Sunday.

The operation comes days after US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping “blockade” on oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela while under US sanctions. The move is part of a broader pressure campaign against the government of President Nicolás Maduro, which critics describe as an attempt to force political change.

Beyond maritime interdictions, Washington has expanded its military presence in the region and carried out dozens of strikes against vessels operating in the Caribbean and Pacific. According to official estimates, these actions have resulted in at least 100 extrajudicial killings.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended the seizures, stating that the first two vessels were operating illegally and dismissing concerns over potential impacts on US fuel prices. He described the tankers as “black market ships” allegedly transporting crude oil to countries targeted by unilateral US sanctions.

Despite such assurances, energy analysts remain cautious. Market observers warn that escalating confrontations in Latin American waters could heighten geopolitical risk and destabilize oil markets. An oil trader cited by Reuters said the developments are being closely monitored and could push prices higher as Asian markets open, underscoring growing uncertainty surrounding the US-Venezuela standoff.

venezuela USVenezuelanRelations UnitedStates

Comments

