“Israeli” Report: Op. Truthful Promise III Dealt Major Damage to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” broadcaster Kan reported that during “Truthful Promise III Operation”, the Iranian missiles caused significant damage to “Israeli” targets.

Kan’s foreign affairs commentator, Moav Ferdi, stated that the ballistic missiles struck critical targets in “Israel”, many of which have not been publicly disclosed, adding, “While the incidents were incorporated into the narrative of ‘Israeli’ success, the weapons were indeed highly effective.”

The report also noted that following the conflict, Iranian analysts concluded that ballistic missiles proved to be the most effective tool against “Israel”, surpassing both cruise missiles and drones in terms of impact and effectiveness.

Iran launched one of the most intense retaliatory campaigns in its history during the 12‑day war with “Israel”, firing more than 530 missiles deep into the “Israeli” entity.

“Israeli” authorities acknowledged that more than 50 missiles successfully hit targets during the conflict, but stringent military censorship has made it difficult to fully assess the scale of damage from Iranian strikes, according to reports.

The economic toll on “Israel” was significant, with officials estimating that Iranian missile strikes caused around 10 billion “shekels” [approximately $3 billion] in damage to buildings, public services and businesses, a figure that could rise substantially once all impacts are accounted for.