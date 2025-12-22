“Israel’s” Ben Gvir Proposes Prison Encircled by Crocodiles for Palestinians!

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” far-right “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has proposed creating a “detention facility surrounded by crocodiles” to hold Palestinian detainees.

Channel 13 said the “Israel” Prison Service [IPS] is reviewing what it described as "an unusual proposal" aimed at preventing jailbreak attempts.

Orly Noy, the chair of “Israeli” human rights organization “B'Tselem”, said the plan is “another grotesque example of the cannibal stage in which ‘Israel’ is at right now.”

“For decades, ‘Israel’ has been digging trenches and building walls and fences and gates, yet people's sense of security is still deteriorating,” Noy said, noting that “They will try anything before trying justice and peace. One can only wonder what will be the next stage after this.”

“The only thing left is just plain shooting at people in daylight in the streets. I don't think that there is much left besides that right now.”

Ben Gvir raised the idea during a recent security briefing with IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, according to Channel 13.

The report said the proposed site would be near “Hamat Gader”, a hot springs resort in northern “Israel” in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. According to “Israeli” media, the resort already has a controlled alligator habitat, and crocodiles would be brought in for the prison housed in a fenced enclosure to prevent escape attempts.

The proposal comes as the “Israeli” Knesset is expected to soon vote on a bill put forward by Ben Gvir that would allow the execution of Palestinian detainees accused of planning or carrying out attacks.

The death penalty bill is expected to go through two more readings in the Knesset, including one next week, before being passed into official law.

The bill was initially intended to allow judges to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing “Israelis” on so-called “nationalistic” grounds.