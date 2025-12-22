US Weighs Sanctions against Spanish Ships over Blocked Arms Shipment to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is considering sanctions on Spanish-flagged vessels after Spain halted ships transporting arms to the “Israeli”-occupied territories during the entity’s genocidal war in Gaza.

According to “Israeli” channel 14, the US claims that Spain’s decision “harms maritime trade”, while Madrid asserts that it will not permit its ports or airspace to facilitate arms deliveries associated with “Israel's” genocide against Palestinians.

The Spanish government blocked a US vessel from directly accessing one of its ports because it was carrying weapons destined for the occupied territories to be used in the genocide in Gaza.

In response, Washington proposed retaliatory steps that may include denying entry to ships operating under the Spanish flag or imposing heavy financial penalties.

US officials are currently considering various responses, which may include imposing fines for each voyage, restricting the types of cargo, and limiting the entry of Spanish-flagged ships into US ports.

According to US federal regulations, fines could amount to as much as $2.3 million for each voyage.

The US Federal Maritime Commission [FMC] has announced that it is examining potential measures against Spain and associated shipping companies, citing Madrid’s denial of docking access to vessels transporting “cargo” for the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

The commission reported that Spain prevented two US container ships and a Danish-flagged cargo ship from docking in late 2024 and said Spain subsequently denied entry to three US-flagged vessels at APM terminals in Algeciras in November 2024.

The FMC noted that Spain has implemented a formal policy prohibiting ships and aircraft transporting weapons for “Israel” from accessing Spanish ports and airspace. This policy also restricts fuel tankers intended for use by the “Israeli” military.

It said such a policy establishes unfavorable conditions for US maritime trade. The commission further explained that it may ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to prevent ships from entering or leaving, impose fines, or detain vessels prior to their departure from US ports.

Diplomatic tension has been escalated between the US and Spain over “Israel’s” war of genocide in the Gaza Strip as Madrid is among the “Tel Aviv” most vocal critics in Europe.

Spain suspended arms imports and exports related to “Israel”. Additionally, it advocated for a European arms embargo and joined international legal actions against “Israel”.

Back in September, the Spanish government imposed a “total” arms embargo on “Israel” as part of a broader package of measures to stop the entity’s genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.